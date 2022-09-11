CCTV camera must at all puja mandaps: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the installation of CCTV cameras at all puja mandaps is mandatory to ensure security during the Hindu Community's upcoming largest religious festival Durga Puja.

The minister came up with the development Sunday (11 September) while talking to reporters at his secretariat office after a meeting on law and order during Durga Puja.

In support of the decision, the minister said, "There was no CCTV camera installed at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap in Cumilla last year despite instructions from the administration. The miscreant (who had placed the holy Quran at the mandap) could have been instantly arrested if the temple was brought under CCTV coverage."

The incident that took place on 13 October led to communal attacks on Durga Puja mandaps as well as Hindu homes in different places of the country last year.

Police arrested 35-year-old Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Sujanagar area under Cumilla City Corporation, from Cox's Bazar in connection with the incident.

Asaduzzaman said the government has also asked the organisers to deploy sufficient numbers of volunteers at the mandaps.

He said, members of law enforcement agencies and Ansar will be posted at the mandaps this year unlike the previous year when law enforcers discharged their duties just patrolling the mandaps due the Covid situation.

The minister also said that law enforcers would monitor social media platforms and take steps if anyone spreads rumours online.