CCTV camera must at all puja mandaps: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 04:48 pm

Related News

CCTV camera must at all puja mandaps: Home minister

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 04:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the installation of CCTV cameras at all puja mandaps is mandatory to ensure security during the Hindu Community's upcoming largest religious festival Durga Puja.

The minister came up with the development Sunday (11 September) while talking to reporters at his secretariat office after a meeting on law and order during Durga Puja.

In support of the decision, the minister said, "There was no CCTV camera installed at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap in Cumilla last year despite instructions from the administration. The miscreant (who had placed the holy Quran at the mandap) could have been instantly arrested if the temple was brought under CCTV coverage."

The incident that took place on 13 October led to communal attacks on Durga Puja mandaps as well as Hindu homes in different places of the country last year.

Police arrested 35-year-old Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Sujanagar area under Cumilla City Corporation, from Cox's Bazar in connection with the incident.

Asaduzzaman said the government has also asked the organisers to deploy sufficient numbers of volunteers at the mandaps.

He said, members of law enforcement agencies and Ansar will be posted at the mandaps this year unlike the previous year when law enforcers discharged their duties just patrolling the mandaps due the Covid situation.

The minister also said that law enforcers would monitor social media platforms and take steps if anyone spreads rumours online.

Top News

Home Minister / Durga Puja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

9h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

9h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

8h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

10m | Videos
Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

1h | Videos
Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

1h | Videos
Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’