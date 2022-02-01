CCC starts drive against signboards in English language

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 03:01 pm

Related News

CCC starts drive against signboards in English language

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly started the drive at noon on Tuesday (1 February) at Kazir Deuri area of the port city

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 03:01 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has started a month-long drive against signboards and nameplates that are in English language instead of Bangla.

CCC's mobile court, Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly, started the drive at noon on Tuesday (1 February) at Kazir Deuri area of the port city.

The mobile court painted the signboards and nameplates of establishments that are written in English language with black ink.

"The CCC had placed an advertisement in a newspaper in January to ensure the use of Bengali language in the nameplate. In addition, the trade license branch of CCC has been informed. We have started the operation today under the direction of the authorities," Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly said. 

"On the first day, a shop called Elegant Ceramics at Kazir Deuri Junction was fined Tk5,000 for its English nameplate. Besides, CCC has been instructed to paint the nameplate. This campaign will continue throughout the month of February," she added.

Top News

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) / CCC / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

3h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

6h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

5h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'