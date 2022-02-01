CCC starts drive against signboards in English language

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has started a month-long drive against signboards and nameplates that are in English language instead of Bangla.

CCC's mobile court, Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly, started the drive at noon on Tuesday (1 February) at Kazir Deuri area of the port city.

The mobile court painted the signboards and nameplates of establishments that are written in English language with black ink.

"The CCC had placed an advertisement in a newspaper in January to ensure the use of Bengali language in the nameplate. In addition, the trade license branch of CCC has been informed. We have started the operation today under the direction of the authorities," Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly said.

"On the first day, a shop called Elegant Ceramics at Kazir Deuri Junction was fined Tk5,000 for its English nameplate. Besides, CCC has been instructed to paint the nameplate. This campaign will continue throughout the month of February," she added.