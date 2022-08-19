Cautionary signal No 3 in ports, water vessels asked to stay near coast

All water vessels in the North Bay have been advised to take shelter on the coast till further notice as cautionary signal No 3 has been issued in all ports due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

The maritime ports which have been directed to keep the local cautionary signal No. 3 atop the mast are - Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra.

The weather department said on Friday (19 August) that tidal surges might inundate 15 coastal districts' low-lying areas, including their outlying islands and chars.

The districts include Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the well-marked low over the northeast bay moved northwest and strengthened into a depression over the northeast bay and surrounding areas around 6am.

The depression is likely to escalate and shift towards the north-west.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the depression centre is approximately 40 kmph, rising to 50 kmph in squalls, thus the sea is likely to stay rough close to the depression centre, said BMD.

The North Bay, Bangladesh's maritime ports, and the neighbouring coastal regions may be impacted by rainstorms.

Meanwhile, all routes, including Nalchira-Chairmanghat in the Noakhali district, have been declared closed and all vessels have been ordered to stay close to the coast until further notice.

The authorities have stopped all river traffic operations on the orders of the upazila administration since Friday morning (19 August), confirmed Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Selim Hossain.

Water transport operations will remain suspended till further notice, said the UNO.

