Caught on camera: Video of 2 Narayanganj district admin engineers taking bribes goes viral

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 11:01 am

Representational image. Photo: Unsplash
Representational image. Photo: Unsplash

​​​​​A video of two engineers of Narayanganj District Administration taking bribe from a contractor has gone viral on social media. 

Deputy Assistant Engineer Kanchan Kumar Palit and Assistant Engineer Abdul Quddus were seen accepting the bribe in a recently released video.

Among them, Kanchan Kumar is still working at Narayanganj Zilla Parishad, but Abdul Quddus has been transferred a few days ago.

The published video is believed to have been recorded a few months ago.

In the five-minute video, the contractor turns on the camera and enters Kanchan Kumar's room. The contractor is seen making offers to complete all dealings before anyone else enters the room.

Agreeing to the proposal, Kanchan Kumar and Abdul Quddus started haggling over the amount of bribe.

After bargaining for some time, the contractor paid according to the demands of the engineers.

"The name of the contractor who recorded the video is Zaheer. He is a close follower of Zilla Parishad Chairman Chandan Sheel. By staying close to the chairman, he has been getting various contracts of the district council," said a source at the district administration.

Kanchan Kumar Palit could not be contacted regarding the video as his phone was switched off.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Chandan Sheel said, "I have come to know about the video. Kanchan Kumar Palit has been accused of corruption before, yet he is still in office. I have sent a DO [demi official] letter to transfer him atleast five months ago. But he is not being transferred.

"Abdul Quddus was transferred a few days ago. Because of them, the district administration's reputation was tarnished. I will report this matter to the ministry," he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

