Cattle market kicks off 17 July amid Covid-19 surge

The two city corporations – Dhaka North and Dhaka South – will hold a five-day cattle market from 17 July, on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in the backdrop of an alarming surge in the country's Covid-19 situation.

However, preparations relating to setting up the markets can be taken from two days before the selling of the sacrificial animals begins, reads a notification issued by the Dhaka North City Corporation.

A total of 20 cattle markets will be set up in the capital with 10 each in Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation.

The city corporation authorities announced their final list of marketplaces today while there has been a possibility that the ongoing strict lockdown would be relaxed after 15 July, according to a Cabinet Division source.

The government has been considering to allow private transport and shopping outlets to operate, along with sacrificial animal markets, in compliance with health guidelines.

Earlier, the government imposed an all-out lockdown from 1 July, which was later extended for another week.