Cashless society to expedite country's development, ease revenue collection: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the establishment of a cashless society in the country will expedite the development and ease revenue collection as she launched Bangladesh's own country card scheme "TakaPay" on Wednesday (1 November).



"When we will be able to build a cashless society, it will reduce corruption, foster development of the country and ease revenue collection," she said at the launching ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban this morning.



The premier said that as an independent and sovereign country, Bangladesh's economic system has to be independent and sovereign, aiming to reduce dependency on others.



Laying emphasis on the data security of every cardholder, she said, "I hope that the security system of this network will be well-protected. We have to pay special attention, especially on building the firewall foolproof."



Sheikh Hasina said this TakaPay card will be a groundbreaking step for building a cashless society in Bangladesh.



"We will not be dependent on any other, we will use our money in our country. We will try to connect this system with other countries. We must not be dependent on any single hard currency," she added.



Bangladesh Bank (BB), Sonali Bank, City Bank and Brac Bank were virtually connected to the launching ceremony.



The TakaPay card is being issued by state-owned Sonali Bank alongside the private sector's City Bank and BRAC Bank in collaboration with the central bank.



Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function, while BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder delivered the welcome address.

BB Executive Director Mezbaul Haque presented different aspects of the national card scheme "TakaPay".



Sonali Bank Managing Director Afzal Karim, Brac Bank Managing Director Selim RF Hossain and City Bank Managing Director Mashrur Arefin at their offices demonstrated the usage of TakaPay card, online payment and withdrawal of money from ATM where the users receive the services.