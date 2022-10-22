Cash assistance provided to the families of deceased in trawler capsize

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:28 pm

Related News

Cash assistance provided to the families of deceased in trawler capsize

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:28 pm
Cash assistance provided to the families of deceased in trawler capsize

The families of eight deceased, including six captains of the fishing trawler MV Magferat which capsized in the River Karnaphuli on 12 October, have received cash assistance worth Tk2.75 crore.

Rancon Group officials at a programme on Saturday handed over the cheques at the fishing division office of the group at Sadarghat in Chattogram. Rancon Group Managing Director Romo Rouf Chowhdury was present at the programme.

Arefin Jahan, wife of the sank fishing trawler Captain Faruq Bin Abdullah got a cheque worth Tk1 crore.

Besides, Ayesha Akter, wife of Chief Officer Saiful Islam got Tk50 lakh, Ferdous Begum, wife of Second Engineer Zahirul Islam got Tk50 lakh, Mujibur Rahman, father of Sailor Abul Bashar got Tk20 lakh, Meena Chowdhury, wife of Greaser Prodip Chowdhury got Tk20 lakh, Raquib, son of Abdul Motaleb got Tk5 lakh, and Rang Banu, wife of Dock Master Rahmat Ali, got Tk10 lakh.  

Besides, some of the family members of the deceased persons will get job, while the school-going children will get a long-term scholarship.

trawler capsize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

10h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

7h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

12h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

3h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

3h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

6h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning