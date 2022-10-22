Cash assistance provided to the families of deceased in trawler capsize

The families of eight deceased, including six captains of the fishing trawler MV Magferat which capsized in the River Karnaphuli on 12 October, have received cash assistance worth Tk2.75 crore.

Rancon Group officials at a programme on Saturday handed over the cheques at the fishing division office of the group at Sadarghat in Chattogram. Rancon Group Managing Director Romo Rouf Chowhdury was present at the programme.

Arefin Jahan, wife of the sank fishing trawler Captain Faruq Bin Abdullah got a cheque worth Tk1 crore.

Besides, Ayesha Akter, wife of Chief Officer Saiful Islam got Tk50 lakh, Ferdous Begum, wife of Second Engineer Zahirul Islam got Tk50 lakh, Mujibur Rahman, father of Sailor Abul Bashar got Tk20 lakh, Meena Chowdhury, wife of Greaser Prodip Chowdhury got Tk20 lakh, Raquib, son of Abdul Motaleb got Tk5 lakh, and Rang Banu, wife of Dock Master Rahmat Ali, got Tk10 lakh.

Besides, some of the family members of the deceased persons will get job, while the school-going children will get a long-term scholarship.