Cases to be filed if mosquito breeding grounds are found: Mayor Atiqul

Mosquito eradication activities and operations are ongoing in Dhaka North and if any mosquito breeding ground is found in any public or private institution, cases will be filed against those responsible, warned Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North.

"Every place in Dhaka is owned by an individual, an organisation or an institution. Therefore, owners or institutions must clean their areas and water bodies. After seven days, I will visit different areas. The magistrate will conduct raids. Legal action will be taken if mosquito breeding ground is found anywhere," said the mayor as the chief guest at a discussion meeting on the control of the outbreak of Culex mosquitoes in Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan on Monday.

Representatives of the Civil Aviation, Rajuk, National Housing Authority, health department and other organisations and representatives of various housing societies of Dhaka North participated in the meeting.

The mayor said he visited various areas and found that canals, reservoirs and ponds around the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, under Civil Aviation, Rajuk, Housing Authority and other agencies, are fertile grounds for mosquito breeding.

"There are a lot of hyacinths in the reservoirs. If we do not clean this mess, it is not possible to kill mosquitoes, no matter how much mosquito spray is applied. Everyone should clean their canals, water bodies and ponds," said Atiqul.

He directed the Dhaka North health department to coordinate with all the organisations and housing societies to prepare a calendar specifying a one-year action plan from 1 January.

Many people throw garbage in the space between two buildings, which should be stopped with the initiatives of locals and housing societies. Many housing societies have purchased mosquito sprayers. Dhaka North will provide free mosquito repellent to those societies, the mayor added.

The mayor said, "We have repeatedly said that sewage management should be done at source in every building. Survey work has already been completed by our waste division in Gulshan, Banani, Niketan and Baridhara areas. The operation will be conducted in these areas on 4 January. Strict action will be taken if sewage is connected to the surface drain."

Dhaka North Mayor's Advisor Professor Kabirul Basar said people are now very aware. Everyone knows why and where mosquitoes breed but are not involved in mosquito control. People need to be aware as well as involved in mosquito control. Mosquito control is not possible for anyone alone.

Dhaka North Chief Executive Officer Md Salim Reza presided over the meeting.

From Dhaka North, Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Md Zobaidur Rahman, Chief Engineer Brig Gen Md Amirul Islam, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif-ul Islam, Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique, Chairman of Mosquito Control Standing Committee Dewan Abdul Mannan, Regional Executive Officers and other senior officials were present on the occasion.