Cases against BCL to be filed nationwide, not just over attack at DU: Student movement coordinator

Members of BCL launching an attack on quota protesters on DU campus on 15 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Cases will be lodged across the country against members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) over attacking students during the July protests, Central Coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement Abdul Hannan Masud said today (21 October).

"We are late to file the case, but we have not given up. The case proceedings that started today in connection with the attack on our friends will continue across the country," he told reporters after a case was filed with the Shahbagh Police Station against 391 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over attacks at the Dhaka University campus on 15 July during student protests.

On behalf of the student movement, Hannan said, "The Chhatra League terrors will be identified and sued in every district, upazila, university and college."

In solidarity with students at Dhaka University who brought out a torch procession this evening, Hannan also demanded a ban on Awami League and all of its wings and affiliated organisations, including the Chhatra League and Jubo League.

Mahin Sarkar, the plaintiff in the case against 391, said on 15 July, he was attacked in the university hall.

When he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, members of Chhatra League, Jubo League and other Awami League affiliated units attacked him again, this time with the intention of killing him, he added.

"I have filed a case today to ensure the safety of students on campus and to ensure justice. There was a delay in filing the case because we were gathering information and evidence," said Mahin.