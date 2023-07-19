Case filed over Lakshmipur Krishak Dal activist’s death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 10:20 pm

Related News

Case filed over Lakshmipur Krishak Dal activist’s death

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
File photo
File photo

A murder case has been filed over Lakshmipur Krishak Dal activist Sajib Hossain's death during Tuesday's clash between Awami League and the BNP supporters.

Sajib's brother Sujon filed the case with Lakshmipur Sadar police station against unnamed persons on Wednesday night.

Md Mosleh Uddin, officer-in-charge of Lakshmipur Sadar police station, confirmed the development to The Business Standard around 9:30pm.

On the other hand, Lakshmipur's Kamalnagar upazila Awami League's General Secretary Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju filed another case against 250 unnamed people over the incidents of violence and vandalism during BNP's march on Tuesday.

In Lakhsmipur, a clash between the supporters of Awami LEague and BNP resulted in the death of Sajib, son of Abu Taher from village Nurullah of sadar upazila.

His identity was confirmed by Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, the BNP's central publicity secretary, at a press conference at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Sajib was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital, Dr Joynal Abedin from the hospital's emergency department told The Business Standard.

The body displayed visible signs of injuries, although a definitive cause of death cannot be determined without conducting an autopsy, the doctor said. 

He, however, added that the nature of the wounds suggested the victim might have died from injuries inflicted by a machete.

According to eyewitnesses, a clash erupted between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP at Samad Intersection in Lakshmipur during the BNP's road march. Sajib was stabbed in the left arm with a sharp weapon during the confrontation.

He took shelter at Feroza Tower near Madinulllah Housing on College Road, where he died due to excessive bleeding, they said.

Top News

AL-BNP Clash / Lakshmipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

9h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers