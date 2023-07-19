Case filed over Lakshmipur Krishak Dal activist’s death

A murder case has been filed over Lakshmipur Krishak Dal activist Sajib Hossain's death during Tuesday's clash between Awami League and the BNP supporters.

Sajib's brother Sujon filed the case with Lakshmipur Sadar police station against unnamed persons on Wednesday night.

Md Mosleh Uddin, officer-in-charge of Lakshmipur Sadar police station, confirmed the development to The Business Standard around 9:30pm.

On the other hand, Lakshmipur's Kamalnagar upazila Awami League's General Secretary Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju filed another case against 250 unnamed people over the incidents of violence and vandalism during BNP's march on Tuesday.

In Lakhsmipur, a clash between the supporters of Awami LEague and BNP resulted in the death of Sajib, son of Abu Taher from village Nurullah of sadar upazila.

His identity was confirmed by Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, the BNP's central publicity secretary, at a press conference at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Sajib was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital, Dr Joynal Abedin from the hospital's emergency department told The Business Standard.

The body displayed visible signs of injuries, although a definitive cause of death cannot be determined without conducting an autopsy, the doctor said.

He, however, added that the nature of the wounds suggested the victim might have died from injuries inflicted by a machete.

According to eyewitnesses, a clash erupted between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP at Samad Intersection in Lakshmipur during the BNP's road march. Sajib was stabbed in the left arm with a sharp weapon during the confrontation.

He took shelter at Feroza Tower near Madinulllah Housing on College Road, where he died due to excessive bleeding, they said.