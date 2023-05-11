Case filed over killing of Khaled Musharraf, 2 other military officers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 06:12 pm

Case filed over killing of Khaled Musharraf, 2 other military officers

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 06:12 pm
Case filed over killing of Khaled Musharraf, 2 other military officers

An Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka has filed a case over the killing of three military officials, including his father colonel Khandker Nazmul Huda and sector commander Khaled Musharraf, during the 1975 military coup.

Nahid Izhar Khan filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station on Wednesday (10 May).

The other slain officer is Lieutenant colonel ATM Haider.

In the case statement, Nahid Izhar Khan said about 20-25 misguided and undisciplined members of Bangladesh Army opened fire on the freedom fighters while they were on duty in the Jatiya Sangsad premises on 7 November 1975. 

Major Md Asaduzzaman and Major Md Abdul Jalil carried out the killing under the instruction then army chief general Ziaur Rahman and JASAD leader lieutenant colonel Abu Taher, the statement said.

Top News

Khaled Mosharraf

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

18h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

9h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

22h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

22h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

23h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19