Case filed over killing of Khaled Musharraf, 2 other military officers

An Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka has filed a case over the killing of three military officials, including his father colonel Khandker Nazmul Huda and sector commander Khaled Musharraf, during the 1975 military coup.

Nahid Izhar Khan filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station on Wednesday (10 May).

The other slain officer is Lieutenant colonel ATM Haider.

In the case statement, Nahid Izhar Khan said about 20-25 misguided and undisciplined members of Bangladesh Army opened fire on the freedom fighters while they were on duty in the Jatiya Sangsad premises on 7 November 1975.

Major Md Asaduzzaman and Major Md Abdul Jalil carried out the killing under the instruction then army chief general Ziaur Rahman and JASAD leader lieutenant colonel Abu Taher, the statement said.