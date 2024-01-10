Case filed over Jashore University of Science and Technology driver's suicide

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 07:41 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against four individuals, including the transport administrator of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), on the charge of inciting the suicide of a driver working for the university.

Jinia Khatun, the wife of deceased Mofizur Rahman of Shyamnagar village, filed the case as the plaintiff on Tuesday (9 January).

Chief Judicial Magistrate Fahmida Jahangi ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate the case and submit a report, Jinia Khatun's lawyer Rabiul Islam said. 

JUST Transport Administrator Professor Dr Zafirul Islam, Vehicle Officer Hasan Askari, Security Officer Munshi Moniruzzaman and JUST Vice Chancellor's PA Abdur Rashid have been named as accused in the case. 

According to the case statement, Mofizur Rahman was working as a driver at JUST.

Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged 'mental torture' at work

Last December, Mofizur Rahman was ordered to work as an office peon instead of working as a driver.

This affected him mentally and Mofizur Rahman went to meet the Vice-Chancellor on 29 December over the matter.

The case statement said the accused prevented Mofizur from meeting JUST VC and Dr Zafirul Islam threatened him and instigated his suicide. 

"Unable to bear the insults of the accused, Dr Zafirul Islam went outside the house late that night, poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire," it added.

Upon hearing screams, the neighbours came and brought the fire under control and quickly admitted Dr Zafirul Islam to the Jashore General Hospital.

Later he was taken to Dhaka for better treatment but died while undergoing treatment.

While undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Mofizur complained of "mental torture" at work in a Facebook video and requested action against JUST Transport Department Administrator Professor Dr Zafirul Islam.

After the incident, 22 drivers and helpers of JUST filed a written complaint with the university's registrar against Zafirul Islam.

According to the complaint, Zafirul Islam behaved disrespectfully with the drivers and helpers working in the transport department of the university. 

Also, when senior driver Mofizur Rahman was assigned clerical works in the office, he broke down mentally and died by suicide due to humiliation, the complaint reads.

Contacted, Zafirul Islam said all the allegations were false and baseless.

"A few days ago he [Mofizur] ran away and married the wife of a helper. Due to this, a case was filed against him so he was removed from driving duties and given the responsibility of supervising the vehicles. The higher authorities, including the registrar, are also aware of the matter.

Regarding the allegations in the video, he said, "A vested quarter made him say those things."

In this regard, JUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anwar Hossein said, "Mofizur was 'grounded' after running off with a colleague's wife. Not just Mofizur, action was taken against three drivers. Since he was a senior driver, he was given the responsibility of supervising the vehicles. His complaints are not correct.

"Since complaints have been raised, a three-member inquiry committee has been formed. Further action will be taken in the light of the committee's report," he added.

