Case filed over death of communal violence victim in Cumilla

A case has been filed against 50-60 unnamed persons following the death of a victim of communal violence in Cumilla.

The victim -- Dilip Das, 62, -- was hit on the head by a pelted stone during the attack at Rajeshwari temple in Monohorpur on 13 October.

Dilip Das, hailing from the Gangchar area, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.

His wife Puja Rani filed a case with Kotwali Police Station, Inspector Kamal Krishna Dhar confirmed the news to The Business Standard today.

Meanwhile, the number of arrestees in the case filed over hurting religious sentiment in Cumilla may rise, said the district's Superintendent of Police Khan Muhammad Rezwan Khan.

A total of four people including Iqbal Hossain who put the Holy Quran at Nanuar Dighi Puja mandap on 13 October were arrested in the case.

The police official said the four arrestees are being interrogated face-to-face, among them, Iqbal confessed his part in the offence. However, he did not disclose anything about who instigated him in the act.

The video footage is being scrutinised and more might be arrested if identified in the investigation, said Khan Muhammad.

Fresh remand may also be sought for Iqbal following the end of the current one, he added.