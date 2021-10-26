Case filed over death of communal violence victim in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 07:05 pm

Related News

Case filed over death of communal violence victim in Cumilla

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 07:05 pm
Vandalised idols at a temple. Photo: TBS
Vandalised idols at a temple. Photo: TBS

A case has been filed against 50-60 unnamed persons following the death of a victim of communal violence in Cumilla. 

The victim -- Dilip Das, 62, -- was hit on the head by a pelted stone during the attack at Rajeshwari temple in Monohorpur on 13 October.

Dilip Das, hailing from the Gangchar area, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.  

His wife Puja Rani filed a case with Kotwali Police Station, Inspector Kamal Krishna Dhar confirmed the news to The Business Standard today.

Meanwhile, the number of arrestees in the case filed over hurting religious sentiment in Cumilla may rise, said the district's Superintendent of Police Khan Muhammad Rezwan Khan. 

A total of four people including Iqbal Hossain who put the Holy Quran at Nanuar Dighi Puja mandap on 13 October were arrested in the case. 

The police official said the four arrestees are being interrogated face-to-face, among them, Iqbal confessed his part in the offence. However, he did not disclose anything about who instigated him in the act.  

The video footage is being scrutinised and more might be arrested if identified in the investigation, said Khan Muhammad.

Fresh remand may also be sought for Iqbal following the end of the current one, he added.

Top News

Communal violence / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

8h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

8h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

8h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF