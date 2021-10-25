Case filed over Cumilla incident handed over to CID

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 10:24 am

The mace of Hindu god Hanuman, went missing from Nanuar Dighi puja mandap, has been retrieved from a pond

The case, filed over the Quran desecration in a puja mandap of Cumilla city, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The case was handed over to the CID following an instruction from the Police Headquarters, said Cumilla Additional Superintendent of Police M Tanvir Ahmed.

Besides, the mace of Hindu god Hanuman which went missing from Nanuar Dighi puja mandap was retrieved from a pond on Sunday night.

In a footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, Iqbal Hossain was seen carrying Hanuman's mace on his shoulder after placing a copy of the holy Quran at the puja mandap in the city.

He took the mace from an idol of Lord Hanuman in the temple.

Inspector Parimal Das of Cumilla detective branch of police said, "Police took Iqbal with them to the pond of Daroga Bari Mazar at night. The diving team recovered the mace around 11pm."

Four accused in the case were placed on seven-day remand on Saturday.

As the reported demeaning of the Quran at Nanuar Dighi mandap spread on 13 October,

Communal violence erupted in several districts – leaving at least eight dead.

Zealots ran amok as Hindu temples were vandalised, homes of the religious community ransacked and set on fire, and their businesses looted.      

Analysing the CCTV footage, Cumilla police detected Iqbal who was seen bringing the Quran from a mosque and placing it in the mandap.

