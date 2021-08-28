Case filed over Brahmanbaria trawler capsize

A case has been filed against five people in regards to Friday's trawler capsize in Laiska canal of Brahmanbaria district which claimed at least 22 lives.

By far, police have arrested five people in connection with the incident

Selim Mia, who lost four members of his family in the fateful incident, filed the case today with Bijoynagar Police Station accusing five people, station Officer-in-Charge Mirza Mohammad Hasan confirmed.

The accused named in the case are - Jamir Mia (33), Md Russel (22), Khokon Mia (22), Solaiman Mia (64), Mithu Mia (67).

The three people arrested yesterday have also been shown arrested in the case, said Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mozammel Hossain Reza.

Meanwhile, operations are underway to arrest the rest of the accused, he added.

Earlier on Friday, at least 22 people drowned as Anandabazar-bound trawler with more than 100 passengers capsized after being hit by a sand-laden trawler in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar upazila.

Although many passengers managed to swim ashore but dozens others are still missing

Later at night, police arrested the sand-laden trawler driver Jamir Mia and his assistants Md Khokon and Md Russell.

A three-member probe body has been formed over the accident to submit its report within the next three working days, said Deputy Commissioner Hayat Ud-Daula Khan.

Meanwhile, the upazila administration gave directives to temporarily suspend all water vessels from plying from Bijoynagar.

Among the deceased, the identities of 16 have been known so far. They are Momena Begum, 55, from Poirotola area of Brahmanbaria municipality, Kajal Begum, 40, Tasfia Mim, 12, daughter of Mubarak Miah of Datiyara area, Tanvir, 8, son of Murad Hossain of Sadekpur village in Sadar upazila, Taqwa, 8, daughter of Abdullah Miah of Chilokut village, Sajim, 7, son of Jamal Miah of Narsinghsar village, Sharmin, 18, daughter of Jharu Miah of Bhatpara village, Arif Billah, 20, from Fatehpur village in Champaknagar union, Manju Begum, 60, of Beragaon village, Farida Begum, 47, her daughter Munni, 10, Kamla Begum, 52, Minara Begum, 50, of Nurpur village, Anjani Biswas, 30, of Adampur village, Tithiba Biswas, 2, daughter of Parimal Biswas, Jharna Begum, 45, and Nashra, 3, daughter of Harish Miah of Poirotola area of Brahmanbaria district town.