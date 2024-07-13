Case filed over 'beating up' student for recording video of quota protest obstruction

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 10:28 pm

The injured student Tanim Ahmed’s father Ali Asad filed the case today (13 July) with Kotwali Police Station against four named and 16 unnamed people

The injured student. Photo: TBS
A case has been filed against 20 people for allegedly beating up a student for reportedly recording a video of people obstructing the anti-quota protest in Cumilla.

The injured student Tanim Ahmed's father Ali Asad filed the case today (13 July) with Kotwali Police Station against four named and 16 unnamed people, Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Firoz Hossain told The Business Standard.

Tanim, a first-year degree student of Cumilla Victoria College, said he was recording video of people obstructing the anti-quota protest in front of the Bangabandhu Mural of the college around 3pm on Friday.

Some students of the Nazrul Hall of the college snatched his mobile phone and took him to the dormitory and assaulted him, he said.

Tanim's father Ali Asad said, "They took Tanim to a room on the 2nd floor of Nazrul Hall. He was tortured for nearly two hours."

When contacted, Cumilla Victoria College Principal Abu Zafar Khan said he gave instructions to the provost of the hall to take action in this regard.

