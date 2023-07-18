Case filed over attack on Hero Alom

A case has been filed against 15-20 unnamed persons in connection with the attack on Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alom during yesterday's polling in the Dhaka-17 constituency.

Sujan Rahman Shuvo, 25, from Hero Alom's hometown of Bogura filed the case on charges of assault. Sujan alleged that a group of people beat him up in an attempt of murder.

Hero Alom came under attack around 3:00 pm on Monday after he visited the polling center at Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was taking pictures with fans when a group of people approached him and stated that it was not the appropriate time or place to shoot TikTok content. When he responded, they chased him and physically assaulted him.

Law enforcement officers intervened, and Alom managed to escape in a car.