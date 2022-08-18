Case filed in incident of lawyers attacking journalist in Ctg

A case has been filed in the incident of some lawyers attacking two journalists in the court premises in Chattogram.

Journalist Al Amin Sikder, who was injured in the attack, filed the case at Kotwali police station on Wednesday, confirmed Kotwali police station OC Zahidul Kabir.

The OC also said the police are investigating the matter.

Two people were named in the case along with 10-12 unnamed others. The two accused are Sahedul Haque, 35, and Ishaq Ahmed, 30.

The two journalists who were attacked are Staff Reporter of Jamuna Television's Chattogram office Al Amin Sikder and cameraman Asaduzzaman Limon.

The incident took place around 3:30pm Wednesday in Chattogram court premises centring on honking car horns.

The journalists were later taken to the Bar Association's office where they were assaulted and beaten.

Chittagong Bar Association General Secretary AHM Zia Uddin said, "We are ashamed of the attack on the journalists. Action will be taken against those involved in the incident as per the rules of the association. Efforts are being made to identify those who are involved with this incident."

Chittagong Union of Journalists held an immediate protest meeting on Wednesday evening to demand punishment of the attackers.

The meeting demanded the arrest of those who participated in the attack.

In protest against the attack, the Journalists Union will hold a human chain and protest programme in front of the Chittagong Press Club at 11am on Thursday.

President of Chittagong Union of Journalists Mohammad Ali said, "A case was filed on Wednesday night in connection with the attack on two journalists of Jamuna Television in court premises. A series of programmes will be taken up to demand the cancellation of the license and punishment of the lawyers who took part in this despicable attack."