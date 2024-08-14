Case filed  with ICT against Hasina, 9 others over genocide, crime against humanity during student movement

A case has been filed with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) to file a case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others over alleged genocide, crimes against humanity and murder between 15 July to 5 August during the recent student movement.

An application to this end has been filed today (14 August) to the chief coordinator of the head office of the tribunal's investigation agency in Dhanmondi this afternoon by Md Bulbul Kabir, father of Arif Ahmed Siyam, who was killed during the protest.

The application has been accepted, Bulbul's lawyer Gazi MH Tamim, who submitted the application, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"I have filed the case according to the International Criminal Tribunals Act. The investigative body of the International Criminal Tribunal will investigate the allegations and submit a report to the tribunal," he said.

He said the trial of the case will begin after the report is submitted.