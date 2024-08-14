Case filed  with ICT against Hasina, 9 others over genocide, crime against humanity during student movement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 04:22 pm

Case filed  with ICT against Hasina, 9 others over genocide, crime against humanity during student movement

The case has been filed today (14 August) by Md Bulbul Kabir, father of Arif Ahmed Siyam, who was killed during the protest, Bulbul’s lawyer Gazi MH Tamim, confirmed to The Business Standard.

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 04:22 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina briefing media. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina briefing media. Photo: UNB

A case has been filed with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) to file a case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others over alleged genocide, crimes against humanity and murder between 15 July to 5 August during the recent student movement.

An application to this end has been filed today (14 August) to the chief coordinator of the head office of the tribunal's investigation agency in Dhanmondi this afternoon by Md Bulbul Kabir, father of Arif Ahmed Siyam, who was killed during the protest.

The application has been accepted, Bulbul's lawyer Gazi MH Tamim, who submitted the application, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I have filed the case according to the International Criminal Tribunals Act. The investigative body of the International Criminal Tribunal will investigate the allegations and submit a report to the tribunal," he said.

He said the trial of the case will begin after the report is submitted.

 

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

4h | Pursuit
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

20m | Videos
How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

1h | Videos
I will be responsible to the nation if Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted - Legal Adviser

I will be responsible to the nation if Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted - Legal Adviser

1h | Videos
Consumer rights and students are monitoring the market in Shariatpur

Consumer rights and students are monitoring the market in Shariatpur

1h | Videos