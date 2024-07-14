Case filed against 'unidentified' students for attacking journalists during quota reform protest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 12:41 pm

The anti-quota protesters blocked Shahbagh intersection today (11 July) as part of their &quot;Bangla Blockade&quot; programme demanding the reformation of quotas in government jobs. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
The anti-quota protesters blocked Shahbagh intersection today (11 July) as part of their "Bangla Blockade" programme demanding the reformation of quotas in government jobs. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

A case has been filed against unidentified students for allegedly attacking journalists amid the ongoing protest demanding quota reform in government jobs. 

The complaint was lodged by Syed Asaduzzaman, senior manager of human resources and administration at Shomoy Television, at the Shahbagh police station yesterday (13 July) night.

Akhtarul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of police (Ramna Division), confirmed the filing of the case over the phone.

According to the case documents, on 11 July at around 6:20pm, Shomoy Television's senior reporter Toha Khan Tamim, 37, and cameraman Shumon Sarker, 36, were verbally abused by the protesters, who said, "Grab the Shomoy TV camera." The protesters then started hurling large brick chips at the journalists, one of which struck Tamim's left hand.

The complaint further states that the protesters attempted to snatch the camera and live broadcasting equipment from Shumon. They also forcibly removed the helmet from Tamim's head and hit him with the intent to kill. 

Besides, the protesters allegedly issued death threats to both journalists.

Quota reform / Student protest / journalist / case filed

