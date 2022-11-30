Case filed against two for razing hill in port city

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 09:57 pm

The Department of Environment of Chattogram division on Tuesday filed a case against two for razing hilly areas in the Bayazid Bostami area of Chattogram city.

Abdullah Al Motin, assistant director of the department, filed the case with the Bayazid Bostami police station against Md Yousuf Ali, 58, and Md Shahjahan Badsha, 40.

After receiving complaints of hill razing, the department conducted a field investigation on 10 November and found about 4,500 cubic feet of hill had been razed. The environment department held two hearings before deciding to file a case against the accused.

