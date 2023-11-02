Case filed against reckless racers in Bangabandhu tunnel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 02:00 pm

Related News

Case filed against reckless racers in Bangabandhu tunnel

Speed cameras have been installed inside the tunnel to monitor the speed limit, which is set at a maximum of 60 kilometres per hour.

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 02:00 pm
Case filed against reckless racers in Bangabandhu tunnel

Authorities have identified seven cars involved in racing, overspeeding beyond the tunnel's speed limit, and filed a case against their drivers, who have yet to be identified.

Md Jahangir Alam, assistant manager of the tunnel authority, lodged a complaint at Karnaphuli police station under the Road Transport Act on Wednesday (1 November), providing the license plate numbers of the seven cars.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

Through analysis of CCTV footage, the tunnel authorities successfully identified the license plates of the seven cars involved.

According to case statement, 7 to 10 private cars were racing in the crossing area, violating the maximum speed limit displayed on the tunnel authorities' signboards around 11pm on 29 October. The cars created obstacles by racing, overtaking, and driving recklessly.

Security heightened in Bangabandhu Tunnel amid reports of traffic violations

Later, around 11:55pm, one of the cars hit the toll plaza inside the tunnel due to high speed, causing minor damage to the railing, the statement further reads.

"The tunnel authorities have filed a case against the drivers of these seven private cars involved in racing inside the tunnel. The case has been filed against the unidentified drivers for their reckless driving. Legal actions will be taken against the accused," told Mohammad Jahir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station.

Apparently, a video of a car racing inside the tunnel was uploaded on a page named 'The Slow Kids,' which went viral on social media, and it was compared to a scene from the Hollywood movie 'The Fast and the Furious.'

Speed cameras have been installed inside the tunnel to monitor the speed limit, which is set at a maximum of 60 kilometres per hour.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (BSMRT) on 28 October, marking the launch of South Asia's first underwater expressway tunnel and a new era in communication in Bangladesh.

Top News

Bangabandhu Tunnel / case / Racing / speeding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

2h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

5h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

20h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

35m | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

2h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

17h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

18h | TBS World