Case filed against ex Ducsu VP Nur in Ctg cyber tribunal

A case has been filed in the Cyber Tribunal in Chattogram against former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur for calling Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a "murderer", Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel an "insane" and Chhatra League members "hooligans".

Cyber tribunal Judge Md Zahirul Kabir passed the order on Tuesday (14 June) and directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the allegations.

Plaintiff's lawyer Ibrahim Hossain Babul told The Business Standard that "Nur made these indecent remarks in a statement published on social media on 1 June. The accused is trying to create political instability. The court has taken cognizance of the matter. Now the CID will investigate and submit a report."

Photo: TBS

The plaintiff in the case Advocate Shahriar Yasir Arafat, former legal secretary of Chittagong University, said, "Nurul Haque Nur's statement has offended me. He has not only slandered the prime minister, the deputy minister of Education he also made indecent remarks about Bangladesh Chhatra League, a progressive organisation during the independence movement. I want the court to take appropriate action against the accused Nur."