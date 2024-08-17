Case filed against former MPs, 119 others over death of 10th grader in Ashulia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 12:09 pm

Related News

Case filed against former MPs, 119 others over death of 10th grader in Ashulia

A local named Sahid Hasan, also known as Mithu, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station last night (16 August).

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 12:09 pm
From left to right- Md Saiful Islam and Talukdar Md Touhid Jung Murad (Murad Jung). Photo: TBS.
From left to right- Md Saiful Islam and Talukdar Md Touhid Jung Murad (Murad Jung). Photo: TBS.

A case has been filed against 119 individuals, including former MPs of Dhaka-19 Md Saiful Islam and Talukdar Md Touhid Jung Murad (Murad Jung), over the death of a tenth grader.

As-Sabur, 16, was killed during a clash in Dhaka's Ashulia on 5 August.

A local named Sahid Hasan, also known as Mithu, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station last night (16 August).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the complaint, he mentioned himself as the neighbour and cousin of the deceased, said AFM Sayed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station.

As-Sabur lived with his family in a rented house at Shimultala area in Ashulia's Jamgora and was a tenth grade student at Shaheen School.

Among the 119 accused are Shahab Uddin Madbar, chairman of Ashulia Union Parishad; Parvez Dewar, chairman of Pathalia UP; and Shamim Ahmed Sumon, chairman of Yarpur Union Parishad, along with various local leaders and members of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.

According to the case documents, As-Sabur went to Baipail area in Ashulia to buy some essentials around 11am on 5 August.

Around 2pm, his family received the news of his death. The complainant later learned that during the protests, the accused had beaten and shot As-Sabur to death.

When contacted, the complainant, Sahid Hasan, told The Business Standard over the phone that he filed the case on behalf of As-Sabur's family as a conscious citizen.

He also mentioned that the victim's family is poor and demanded proper justice for his murder and appropriate compensation for his family.

Additionally, Sahid claimed to TBS that he is not affiliated with any political party and previously worked in a garment factory in the Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ).

However, he expressed reluctance to share more details about himself.

Top News

Bangladesh / clash / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

3d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

17h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

18h | Videos
Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

2h | Videos
MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

4h | Videos