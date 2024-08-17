Case filed against former MPs, 119 others over death of 10th grader in Ashulia

From left to right- Md Saiful Islam and Talukdar Md Touhid Jung Murad (Murad Jung). Photo: TBS.

A case has been filed against 119 individuals, including former MPs of Dhaka-19 Md Saiful Islam and Talukdar Md Touhid Jung Murad (Murad Jung), over the death of a tenth grader.

As-Sabur, 16, was killed during a clash in Dhaka's Ashulia on 5 August.

A local named Sahid Hasan, also known as Mithu, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station last night (16 August).

In the complaint, he mentioned himself as the neighbour and cousin of the deceased, said AFM Sayed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station.

As-Sabur lived with his family in a rented house at Shimultala area in Ashulia's Jamgora and was a tenth grade student at Shaheen School.

Among the 119 accused are Shahab Uddin Madbar, chairman of Ashulia Union Parishad; Parvez Dewar, chairman of Pathalia UP; and Shamim Ahmed Sumon, chairman of Yarpur Union Parishad, along with various local leaders and members of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.

According to the case documents, As-Sabur went to Baipail area in Ashulia to buy some essentials around 11am on 5 August.

Around 2pm, his family received the news of his death. The complainant later learned that during the protests, the accused had beaten and shot As-Sabur to death.

When contacted, the complainant, Sahid Hasan, told The Business Standard over the phone that he filed the case on behalf of As-Sabur's family as a conscious citizen.

He also mentioned that the victim's family is poor and demanded proper justice for his murder and appropriate compensation for his family.

Additionally, Sahid claimed to TBS that he is not affiliated with any political party and previously worked in a garment factory in the Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ).

However, he expressed reluctance to share more details about himself.