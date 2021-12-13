5 Ctg jail officials sued for 'torturing inmate'

Judge Sheikh Asfaqur Rahman of the Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court took cognizance of the case lodged by the inmate's wife and directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the incident

Photo: UNB.
Photo: UNB.

A case has been lodged against five officials of Chattogram Central Jail for allegedly torturing an inmate named Shamim. 

Judge Sheikh Asfaqur Rahman of the Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court took cognisance of the case lodged by Shamim's wife and directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the incident after a hearing on Monday.

The accused in the case are Chattogram Central Jail Senior Jail Super Shafiqul Islam, Jailor Dewan Tariqul Islam, Deputy Jailor Md Saimur, IG Prisons bodyguards Sabuj Das and Subedar Md Emdad Hossain.

The plaintiff's lawyer Motaher Hossain Rasib said: "The plaintiff Parveen Akhtar Hira on 25 November in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Jahan had filed a case alleging that her husband has been tortured. Today the Metropolitan Sessions Judge accepted our application and directed the CID to investigate the matter and submit a report. "

According to the application, the husband of plaintiff Parveen Akhtar Hira, her husband  Shamim has been in Chattogram jail since 2004 as a convict in the Sessions Case 18/2006. Shamim was suffering from shortness of breath and heart disease and was undergoing treatment in jail. Until 17 July, he was in ward number 15 of the jail. On 12 July Tariqul beat Shamim after he had protested for not giving him food on time.

Later, on the morning of 17 July, Emdad, Sabuj, and Saimur went to the jail and tied him to a mango tree, and beat him again. Later, Shamim was sent to Cumilla jail around 7pm.

When contacted, of Chattogram Central Jail Senior Jail Superintendent Shafiqul Islam told The Business Standard: "Shamim was sentenced to death in 2004 for murder. In 2007, the court reduced his sentence to life imprisonment. But when this prisoner, who identified himself as an Awami League activist, recently beat up a Bangladesh Chhatra League activist inside the jail, we transferred him to Cumilla jail, besides, nothing happened. There are six more cases pending against him. "

 

Chattogram Central Jail

