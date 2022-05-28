Case filed against Chhatra Dal leaders, activists over DU clash

TBS Report 
28 May, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 09:16 am

Case filed against Chhatra Dal leaders, activists over DU clash

TBS Report 
28 May, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 09:16 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A case has been filed against more than 70 leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) following Tuesday's clash with ruling Awami League student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Dhaka University (DU) premises.

President of Chhatra League's Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall unit Zahidul Islam Zahid started the case with Shahbagh police station on Friday.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moudut Haldar said that a DU BCL leader filed the case against 17 named and 50-60 unidentified JCD men for the clash that took place in front of Curzon Hall on Tuesday.

According to case dockets, the JCD leaders and activists, including its general secretary, attacked the general students and BCL men with sticks and iron rods with the intent to kill. 

At least eight students were severely injured in the attack reportedly carried out by JCD.

"Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the OC added.
 

