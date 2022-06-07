Case filed against biker for assaulting traffic police

Police have filed a case against a motorcyclist for allegedly assaulting a traffic sergeant in Jurain after he was stopped for riding in the opposite direction of the road.

Three people, including the motorcyclist, have been arrested, for the incident which took place in the Jurain Railgate area on Tuesday (7 June).

Later, the police rescued the injured and took them to Rajarbagh Police Hospital.

"The motorcyclist was travelling with a woman in the opposite direction of the road," Wari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Iftekharul Alam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

When Sergeant Ali Hossain wanted to see their documents, the motorcyclist started misbehaving with him. The two individuals were taken to the police box but the woman who was with him got agitated and started shouting.

"People gathered around with the impression that the sergeant was violent toward her. They aggravated an assault on the sergeant and vandalised the police box. Someone from the crowd stabbed the sergeant with a sharp piece of broken glass," the DC described.

"After the incident, the motorcycle driver Md Rony, his wife Yasin Jahan Nishat Bhuiyan and brother-in-law Yasir Arafat Bhuiyan were arrested by Shampur police," said DC Shah Iftekharul adding that a case is being filed against them.