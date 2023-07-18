Case filed against 80 over attack on police during BNP's youth rally in Khulna

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 05:54 pm

Related News

Case filed against 80 over attack on police during BNP's youth rally in Khulna

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 05:54 pm
Case filed against 80 over attack on police during BNP&#039;s youth rally in Khulna

A case was filed against 80 people for their alleged involvement in an attack on police during BNP's youth rally in Khulna on Monday (17 July).

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Khulna Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Hasan Al Mamun said, "Three policemen were injured and a police patrol car was vandalised when a group of BNP leaders and activists attacked the police during the start of the rally."

"Police filed the case on Monday night, on charges of obstructing government work and damaging state property."

A drive is being conducted by reviewing CCTV footage to arrest the accused, he added.

Among the 80 accused, 14 people were named, including the Jubo Dal Central Vice President Nazmul Huda Chowdhury Sagar, Mahanagar Chhatra Dal Convenor Istiaq Ahmed Isti and Member Secretary Tajim Biswas.

Denying the allegations, Mizanur Rahman Milton, a member of the convening committee of Khulna Metropolitan BNP, said, "The case has been filed over a trivial issue."

The youth rally of BNP was held on Monday afternoon at Sonali Bank premises at Dak Banglo intersection in Khulna.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was the chief guest at the rally organised by Khulna Divisional Jubo Dal, Swecchashebok Dal and Chhatra Dal demanding restoration of voting rights, freedom of speech, impartial justice system and merit-based employment.

Top News

Khulna / BNP youth rally / case filed / Attack on Police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June