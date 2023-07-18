Case filed against 80 over attack on police during BNP's youth rally in Khulna

A case was filed against 80 people for their alleged involvement in an attack on police during BNP's youth rally in Khulna on Monday (17 July).

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Khulna Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Hasan Al Mamun said, "Three policemen were injured and a police patrol car was vandalised when a group of BNP leaders and activists attacked the police during the start of the rally."

"Police filed the case on Monday night, on charges of obstructing government work and damaging state property."

A drive is being conducted by reviewing CCTV footage to arrest the accused, he added.

Among the 80 accused, 14 people were named, including the Jubo Dal Central Vice President Nazmul Huda Chowdhury Sagar, Mahanagar Chhatra Dal Convenor Istiaq Ahmed Isti and Member Secretary Tajim Biswas.

Denying the allegations, Mizanur Rahman Milton, a member of the convening committee of Khulna Metropolitan BNP, said, "The case has been filed over a trivial issue."

The youth rally of BNP was held on Monday afternoon at Sonali Bank premises at Dak Banglo intersection in Khulna.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was the chief guest at the rally organised by Khulna Divisional Jubo Dal, Swecchashebok Dal and Chhatra Dal demanding restoration of voting rights, freedom of speech, impartial justice system and merit-based employment.