Case filed against 60, including 15 BNP men over crude bomb blast in Nayapaltan

A case has been filed against 60 unnamed people over the crude bomb blast in front of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) central office in Nayapaltan.

15 BNP activists have also been named in the case.

The case has been filed with Nayapaltan Police Station, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Motijheel Zone Assistant Commissioner Golam Ruhani told The Business Standard on Sunday (4 December).

A crude bomb went off in front of the central office of BNP on Saturday (3 December) evening.

Police said that the bomb was thrown from a moving vehicle.

"It could not immediately be known who was behind the blast. We are investigating to identify and nab the perpetrators," Assistant Commissioner Golam Ruhani said.

An additional police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward situation.