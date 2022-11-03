Case filed against 50 BNP men for reportedly attacking Justice Manik’s car

A case has been filed with the Paltan Model Police Station on Wednesday (2 November) night over the reported attack on Retired Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik. Around 50 unnamed Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men have been made accused in the case.

AHM Shamsuddin Haider Manik's gunman Rafiqul Islam filed the case, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Motijheel Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Enamul Haque told The Business Standard.

According to the case statement, on Wednesday afternoon Shamsuddin Chowdury's car came under attack at the Paltan area while they were going to Karwanbazar from Motijheel.

"At the same time, there was a procession marching forward to BNP's party office and some people from the process took part in the attack. That is why, 40-50 unnamed BNP men were made accused in the case," said Rafiqul Islam.

Police haven't yet arrested anyone as they are collecting CCTV footage of the surrounding area.

"Once we can identify then surely there will be progress in the case," Deputy Commissioner Enamul Haque added.