Case filed against 300 over Tuesday's Barishal clash, 3 students jailed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 06:35 pm

Police claimed at least eight officers were injured during the incident

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A case has been filed against 300 unidentified individuals in Barishal over Tuesday's (16 July) alleged attack on a police camp in the city's Nathullabad bus terminal. 

Three students have been arrested as suspects in the case and sent to jail, said SM Masud Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barishal's Airport Police Station.

On Tuesday afternoon, students allegedly vandalised a police box near the Nathullabad bus terminal, said police. 

At least eight police officers were injured during the incident. The case documents mentioned the attack caused damages worth Tk30 lakh. 

"Sub-Inspector Shafiqul Islam of the Barishal Metropolitan Traffic Police filed the case. The case accuses 250 to 300 unnamed students of rioting with local weapons, obstructing police in their official duties, assault, and causing damage," said OC Masud.

Barishal / Quota reform / Student protest / vandalism

