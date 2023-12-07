Case filed against 3 in Ctg for illegally burning old batteries, polluting environment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 11:44 am

Department of Environment filed case against 3 people in Chattogram for illegally burning old batteries Photo: TBS
The Department of Environment yesterday filed a case against a group for polluting the environment by illegally burning old batteries in Chattogram.

Following previous complaints from the locals, the Chattogram office of the Department of Environment carried out a raid at a klin named Noorjahan Bricks located in the hilly area of Barbakunda, Sitakunda on Wednesday (6 December).

"Three people involved in the pollution of the environment by illegally burning the old batteries were identified and a case was filed with the Sitakunda police station under the Environment Act," said Md Ashraf Uddin, research officer of Chattogram Office of Department of Environment, who led the operation, told The Business Standard (TBS).

He said they used to break down expired lead acid batteries, take out the lead sheet from it, burn it in two furnaces, mold it in a pan, cool it and sell it in the form of discs.

People living in the area were fed up with the strong smell of burning batteries. Besides, the illegal factory posed a serious threat to the public health and biodiversity of the area.

The accused in the case are Kamrul Hasan Shimul, 28, Mohammad Nizam Uddin Manik, 40, and Mohammad Harun-ur Rashid, 42. 

Md Ashraf Uddin said during battery dismantling, water with acid was released which was released into the nearby pond without any purification through ETP.

In addition, the smelting of battery lead would release deadly black fumes mixed with lead into the air, which would be released into the atmosphere without being treated by any ATP or air pollution control system.

The group was running the operation with a trade license and a no-objection letter from the local union council. However, they did not have a permit from the Department of Environment which is a violation of the Bangladesh Environment Protection Act and are punishable act. 

Environment Department Chattogram District Office Deputy Director Ferdous Anwara told TBS, "Batteries contain lead, a toxic substance. As a result of battery burning, lead gets into the air, soil and water causing severe damage to the environment. Residents of the area where batteries are burned can suffer from memory loss, lung cancer, respiratory problems, etc. Therefore open burning of old batteries is prohibited by Bangladesh Environment Act."

She said that no one from the owner's side could be found as the factory was closed during the operation. Some battery-burning equipment has been seized.

A case has been registered in Sitakunda police station after identifying three people including the owner in the preliminary investigation.

The case will be investigated and a report will be submitted to find out who is involved, she added.

