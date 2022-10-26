Case filed against 20, including AL leader for cutting hill in Cox's Bazar

The Department of Environment has filed a case against 20 people, including local Awami League (AL) leader Obaidul Karim, who is the accused in 13 cases, in connection with the cutting of 1.5 crore cubic feet of hills in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.

Department of Environment Assistant Director (Cox's Bazar office) Saiful Islam filed the case at Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station on Tuesday (25 October).

"The case will be investigated by the Department of Environment. Everything will come out in the investigation. None of those involved have a chance to escape," he said.

According to the case, the accused have been selling 1.5 crore cubic feet of sand and soil by cutting several government hills of approximately 10 acres for a year in Ghona, Ghonarpara, Chankhola and Paschim Para areas of Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila.

Earlier, the environmental voluntary organisation Environment People, Cox's Bazar Conscious Citizen Movement and a journalist brought the matter of hill cutting to the attention of the concerned departments and media by making written and verbal complaints.