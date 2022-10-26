Case filed against 20, including AL leader for cutting hill in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 12:36 pm

Related News

Case filed against 20, including AL leader for cutting hill in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 12:36 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Department of Environment has filed a case against 20 people, including local Awami League (AL) leader Obaidul Karim, who is the accused in 13 cases, in connection with the cutting of 1.5 crore cubic feet of hills in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.

Department of Environment Assistant Director (Cox's Bazar office) Saiful Islam filed the case at Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station on Tuesday (25 October). 

"The case will be investigated by the Department of Environment. Everything will come out in the investigation. None of those involved have a chance to escape,"  he said. 

According to the case, the accused have been selling 1.5 crore cubic feet of sand and soil by cutting several government hills of approximately 10 acres for a year in Ghona, Ghonarpara, Chankhola and Paschim Para areas of Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila.

Earlier, the environmental voluntary organisation Environment People, Cox's Bazar Conscious Citizen Movement and a journalist brought the matter of hill cutting to the attention of the concerned departments and media by making written and verbal complaints.

 

 

hill cutting / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

4h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

1h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

14h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

15h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

16h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak