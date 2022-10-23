Case filed against 170 over Khulna railway station clash

Khulna Railway Station Master Manik Chandra Sarkar filed the case

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A case has been filed against 150 to 170 people in connection to the clash between police and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists at Khulna railway station. 

Khulna Railway Station Master Manik Chandra Sarkar filed the case at around 10pm on Saturday (22 October), Khulna Railway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mollah Md Khabir Ahmed said. 

"According to the case, 150 to 170 unidentified persons who came to the BNP rally attacked the Khulna railway station on Saturday afternoon. At that time 25 windows of the station were broken. The case has been filed on the charges of vandalising the railway station, obstructing the work of the station's security personnel and the police," he said. 

"An operation is underway to arrest the accused on the basis of specific allegations," he added. 

Khulna Railway Station Master Manik Chandra Sarkar said, "The activists who came to the meeting got involved in a clash at the railway station themselves. Later they clashed with the police."

However, Khulna Metropolitan BNP Convenor SM Shafiqul Alam Mana said, "Awami League and the police have been creating obstacles. Leaders and activists have been stopped on the way. They have been detained. Those who came to the rally by train were attacked."

BNP held a rally in Khulna on Saturday. All types of public transport and launch movement were closed in Khulna that day. Some leaders and activists of Jashore came to Khulna by train. They came down to the station and at one point clashed with the police.

BNP Co-Organising Secretary Anidya Islam Amit said in his speech during the rally said, 'We are not weak. Activists from Jashore were stopped at the railway station. We have shown strength. Where obstacles come, we will show strength."

In the rally, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that more than 500 leaders and activists have been arrested in the last two or three days.

"Leaders and workers were beaten up at Khulna railway station. Rampal, Katakhali was attacked, Rupsa Ghat was attacked, Jailkhana Ghat was also attacked. So many people were injured, why false cases were filed against so many people? Just to stop the meeting?" he added. 

Khulna / BNP rally

