Case filed against 120 over clash during BNP's march in Dhaka

A case was filed against 120 people over a clash during the march programme of BNP at Government Bangla College area in the capital's Mirpur on Tuesday.

Mentioning sections 143/147/323/325/326/307/435/427/605 of the Penal Code 1860, a student of the college filed the case with Darus Salam police station on the charge of setting fire to a motorcycle during the march programme and attacking and injuring college students with the intention of killing them with sticks, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

So far, eight people have been arrested in this case and sent to the court, it said.

Besides, mentioning section 143/448/323/535/427/506 of the Penal Code 1860, a staff of the college lodged an FIR naming 107 people at Darus Salam police station on the charge of vandalising the buildings of Government Bangla College and damaging other government properties.

Ten people have been arrested over this incident so far, the statement added.