Case against quota protesters could be dropped if found meritless: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan indicated on Sunday (14 July) that the case filed against quota protesters could be dismissed if found to lack merit.

"Anyone can file a lawsuit if aggrieved. If the investigation reveals no merit to the case, it will get automatically cancelled, regardless of whether it takes 24 hours or 24 days," he said.

The home minister made these remarks while addressing reporters at an event at Shilpakala Academy, in response to the 24-hour ultimatum given by students to withdraw the case filed at Shahbagh Police Station. The case involves allegations of attacking police and vandalising police vehicles during a protest.

The minister noted that there is a pending Supreme Court order regarding the quota system, with a hearing scheduled for August 8. "The students were asked to be present during the hearing, but instead, they chose to block roads. The issue is now under judicial review," he added.

Kamal further mentioned that an investigation will determine who instigated the students and who is responsible for the unrest. "A decision regarding this matter will be taken based on the investigation's findings," he said.