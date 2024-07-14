Case against quota protesters could be dropped if found meritless: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
14 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 05:01 pm

Related News

Case against quota protesters could be dropped if found meritless: Home minister

"Anyone can file a lawsuit if aggrieved. If the investigation reveals no merit to the case, it will get automatically cancelled, regardless of whether it takes 24 hours or 24 days," he said.

UNB
14 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 05:01 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan indicated on Sunday (14 July) that the case filed against quota protesters could be dismissed if found to lack merit.

"Anyone can file a lawsuit if aggrieved. If the investigation reveals no merit to the case, it will get automatically cancelled, regardless of whether it takes 24 hours or 24 days," he said.

The home minister made these remarks while addressing reporters at an event at Shilpakala Academy, in response to the 24-hour ultimatum given by students to withdraw the case filed at Shahbagh Police Station. The case involves allegations of attacking police and vandalising police vehicles during a protest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister noted that there is a pending Supreme Court order regarding the quota system, with a hearing scheduled for August 8. "The students were asked to be present during the hearing, but instead, they chose to block roads. The issue is now under judicial review," he added.

Kamal further mentioned that an investigation will determine who instigated the students and who is responsible for the unrest. "A decision regarding this matter will be taken based on the investigation's findings," he said.

Top News

Anti-quota protest / case / Home Minister / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

7h | Wheels
Tree for Mankind distributes plants to school children with the hope of turning them into agents of a greener future. Photo: Courtesy

Do we follow up after we plant trees?

5h | Panorama
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The bullet went through Trump's ear, not past it

The bullet went through Trump's ear, not past it

5m | Videos
Another Spanish redemption or Southgate masterclass in the Euro final?

Another Spanish redemption or Southgate masterclass in the Euro final?

1h | Videos
What did the quota reform activists say with a memorandum to the president?

What did the quota reform activists say with a memorandum to the president?

1h | Videos
Other US presidents who have been shot

Other US presidents who have been shot

2h | Videos