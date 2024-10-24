Case against Khaleda over death of 42 during BNP's blockade scrapped

A court today scraped a case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and three others over the death of 42 people across the country during BNP's blockade programme and general strikes in 2015.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman passed the order, accepting a police report filed in this regard.

The three other accused in the case are BNP standing committee member Barrister Rafiqul Islam Miah, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University late Professor Emajuddin Ahamed and former adviser to BNP chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury.

One AB Siddique, president of Jananetri Parishad, filed the case with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on 2 February 2015. The court later ordered Gulshan Police Station to file a report.

The investigation officer submitted his report on 21 September 2024, saying allegations brought against the accused under sections 302/34/109 of the penal code, were not found to be true.