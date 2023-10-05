Case against Dr Yunus filed as per law: ACC stresses impartial investigation over personal identity

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has emphasised its commitment to conducting an impartial investigation into the case against Grameen Bank founder and Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus.

Responding to queries about the possible effect Dr Yunus's international status may have on the ongoing probe, ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain has asserted that the commission operates strictly within the confines of the law, without consideration of personal identity.

Following an hour-long interrogation of Dr Yunus at the ACC head office on Thursday (5 October) morning, over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of more than Tk25 crore from the company's Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF), ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain provided reporters with a written statement detailing the basis of the case.

As per the provided statement, The Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union registered a complaint, citing irregularities in the allocation of dividends to workers, unauthorised deductions, embezzlement from the welfare fund, and instances of money laundering.

The reported irregularities encompass the misplacement of a 5% dividend intended for distribution among workers. Additionally, an improper deduction of 6% occurred during the payment of dues amounting to Tk3,641,709,146, falsely attributed to advocate fees and other charges. Furthermore, allegations involve the embezzlement of Tk45,52,13,643, inclusive of interest earmarked for the welfare fund, without proper distribution. Another claim suggests that Tk2,977 crore was illicitly transferred from the company to the bank accounts of affiliated organisations through money laundering.

Highlighting the allegations, the ACC secretary explained, "An investigation team was formed to probe these allegations. After conducting the investigation, the team submitted a report to the commission, recommending the filing of a case based on the prima facie truth of the complaint. The ACC, upon reviewing the report, approved the case."

He clarified that the current phase involves ongoing investigations, and he refuted claims of harassment by the ACC.

Addressing concerns about Dr Yunus being summoned, Md Mahbub Hossain said, "He was called here to clarify his position. So far, statements of seven individuals have been recorded in the case since yesterday."

"The case was initiated based on complaints filed by Grameen Telecom workers with the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE). As the complaint falls under the ACC's jurisdiction, the case has been filed in accordance with established procedures."

When asked about the veracity of the allegations, the ACC spokesperson said, "There is no way to comment on the stage of the investigation before it is completed."