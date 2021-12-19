Casablanca – largest indoor park to bring all fun activities under one roof

Casablanca, an indoor park in Chattogram, is expected to be opened to visitors in June 2022. The park will have various entertainment facilities including a multiplex, gaming zone, bowling alley, indoor rock-climbing walls, children’s playgrounds and restaurants. Photo: TBS

Highlights:

Entertainment facilities in Casablanca:

Large playground for children

Indoor rock-climbing wall

Three 400-seat 7D cinema halls

Gaming zone

Virtual reality zone

2,400 sq ft convention hall.

Multi-cuisine restaurant

The wait for family-friendly rides and attractions in a single place is going to be over soon with Casablanca, the country's largest indoor amusement park located in Chattogram, setting out to cater to the needs and tastes of all ages.

The indoor park in a 68,000 square foot building will take visitors to a different world of entertainment with its multiplex, gaming zone, bowling alley, indoor rock-climbing walls, children's playgrounds and restaurants.

Photo: TBS

Its construction, nearing an end, will provide a place where city dwellers can spend a wonderful time alone or with family amid the hustle and bustle of civic life.

The park is expected to be opened to visitors in June 2022, said Eastend Construction Limited, a subsidiary of Seth Group, which is building the family entertainment centre in the port city's Chawkbazar area.

Photo: TBS

Tulu Ush Shams, managing director of Eastend Construction, told The Business Standard, "Casablanca will undoubtedly be the first destination for family entertainment in Chattogram. Multi-cultural development took place in Dhaka, but it did not happen in Chattogram. Most places to visit here are traditional."

"Foreign experts working in various development projects and industries in Chattogram, who have no relatives here, cannot find a place to visit with their families on holidays. We are going to provide them with a place to have a wonderful time with their families."

Photo: TBS

Spacious playgrounds for the children

Casablanca will have a 31,000 sq ft indoor park where children will find a place to run around freely, far away from the claustrophobic environment of the city.

"There will be various features, which are being created keeping in mind the needs of children of different ages. Two game zones of 4,500 sq ft called 'Maze Zone' are being set up on two floors for small children. There they can do a variety of climbing activities. There are also hand module games for children's intellectual development," said Tulu.

Photo: TBS

"The park will also have a 24-foot-high climbing wall across an area of ​​1,200 sq ft for children over the age of seven. The children will have a space for hiking with the support of safety gear attached to their bodies. There will also be some advanced module games for a little older child," said Tulu.

Two state-of-the-art robots called "Bumblebee" and "Optimus Prime", capable of interacting with humans, will greet guests visiting Casablanca.

Photo: TBS

There will also be a fish pond where children will have the opportunity to feed the fish.

Virtual reality zone

The park will be home to the country's third-largest multiplex, which has three 7D cinema halls, each with 400 seats. Viewers will be able to enjoy 3D videos, sitting in an electric massage chair.

Photo: TBS

"Alongside entertainment for the little ones, there will be some extraordinary games for adults. For the first time in the country, we are arranging live robot games. Players will be able to sit inside the robot and operate it. There will also be a facility for live Formula One car driving games," said Tulu.

Photo: TBS

The amusement park will have gaming facilities with over 100 games and a place for enjoying experiences of virtual reality.

Corporate convention hall and multi-cuisine restaurant

Considering the needs of the country's commercial capital Chattogram, Casablanca will have a modern 2,400 sq ft convention hall.

Photo: TBS

Corporate lounge facilities will be available in the same complex where visitors can spend quality time alone or with friends. There will also be a luxury multi-cuisine restaurant for diners.