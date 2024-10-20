CA's special assistant, special envoy visit RMG industries at Savar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 10:34 pm

They visited two factories, talked with the workers and discussed the issues being faced with the owners and management

Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Lt General A Hafiz (retd) and Special Envoy of Chief Adviser Lutfey Siddiqi visit the Industrial Control Cell at Savar Cantonment on 20 October 2024. Photo: UNB
Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Lt General A Hafiz (retd) and Special Envoy of Chief Adviser Lutfey Siddiqi today (20 October) visited the Industrial Control Cell at Savar Cantonment.

They were briefed by the GOC and his staff on the law and order situation prevailing in the industrial sector, the challenges being faced and the measures to be implemented to sustain the normalcy that has now been achieved.

They visited two ready-made garment (RMG) factories, talked with the workers and discussed the issues being faced with the owners and management, according to CA's press wing.

They also visited Zone Control Cells and exchanged views with law enforcement officials.

RMG / Savar / Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Lt General A Hafiz / Chief Adviser's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi

