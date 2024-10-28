CA's press wing calls report on potential France-Bangladesh Rafale deal 'untrue'

UNB
28 October, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 03:20 pm

CA's press wing calls report on potential France-Bangladesh Rafale deal 'untrue'

UNB
28 October, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 03:20 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Chief Adviser's press wing has dismissed a report about a potential deal with France for Rafale fighter jets, calling the claims "unfounded".

This response comes after a report by the Indian publication The Sunday Guardian claimed "France aims to finalise Rafale deal with Bangladesh" thanks to renewed negotiations under the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"Bangladesh's Interim Government isn't aware of any such deal in the offing," said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing in a Facebook post. "Bangladesh has not received any official request from France yet to revive the negotiations."

The potential Rafale deal was initially discussed in 2019 under the administration of the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The negotiations stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, there has been no official effort to revisit the agreement, the Chief Adviser's press wing said.

Comments

