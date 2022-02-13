Carrying vaccine certificates mandatory at Ekushey Book Fair

The participants of Amar Ekushey Book Fair, including visitors, publishers and staff of book stalls, will have to carry the Covid-19 vaccine certificates with themselves and follow the health guidelines during the fair beginning on February 15 next.

While speaking at the virtual health bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), its director (communicable disease control) Prof Dr Md Nazmul Islam said the book fair is going to begin on 15 February 15.

He said those who will visit the fair, publishers and all book stall workers will have to take vaccines and carry their vaccine certificates during the fair and they must follow the health guidelines. About the downtrend of coronavirus infections, Nazmul said the Covid-19 infection rate was 21.5 percent on February 6 last and it declined to 16.5 percent on Saturday ( 12 February).

Mentioning that all educational institutions will reopen at the end of this month, he said once the institutions reopen, all will have to follow the health safety guidelines and students must be aware of the virus infections.

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair, which usually begins on the first day of February, will be held from February 15 to 28 this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.