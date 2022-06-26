Cargo trucks from Bhomra reach Dhaka in 5.5 hours crossing Padma Bridge

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 05:16 pm

Related News

Cargo trucks from Bhomra reach Dhaka in 5.5 hours crossing Padma Bridge

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 05:16 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thirty-five cargo trucks have reached Dhaka from Bhomra land port in Satkhira in just five and a half hours crossing Padma Bridge.

Traders were delighted to see the travel time cut short Sunday (26 June) for the newly inaugurated Padma Bridge. Earlier, the trucks had to travel for 7-10 hours to reach Dhaka through Paturia ferry ghat.

Maksud Alam Khan, general secretary of the Bhomra C&F Agents Association, said the cargo trucks left the port for the capital at different times from morning.

"These trucks contain raw materials of fruits, dried chillies, stones, ceramic and cosmetics. The trucks reached the capital in five and a half hours after leaving Bhomra. Our suffering has ended for Padma Bridge," he told The Business Standard.

Maksud Alam also said Most of the products such as wheat, husk and maize imported from India are distributed in nearby Kushtia, Meherpur and Jhenaidah.

"Very few trucks used to go to the capital. This is because there is no scope to import all the goods as there is no customs house in Bhomra port. Although the import of 57 products is allowed, only 30-35 products are imported," he said.

He also noted that the Bhomra land port customs house is scheduled to open next December hoping imports to increase after its launch.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Satkhira / Bhomra land port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

6h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

20h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

5m | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

2h | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj