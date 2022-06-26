Cargo trucks from Bhomra reach Dhaka in 5.5 hours crossing Padma Bridge

Thirty-five cargo trucks have reached Dhaka from Bhomra land port in Satkhira in just five and a half hours crossing Padma Bridge.

Traders were delighted to see the travel time cut short Sunday (26 June) for the newly inaugurated Padma Bridge. Earlier, the trucks had to travel for 7-10 hours to reach Dhaka through Paturia ferry ghat.

Maksud Alam Khan, general secretary of the Bhomra C&F Agents Association, said the cargo trucks left the port for the capital at different times from morning.

"These trucks contain raw materials of fruits, dried chillies, stones, ceramic and cosmetics. The trucks reached the capital in five and a half hours after leaving Bhomra. Our suffering has ended for Padma Bridge," he told The Business Standard.

Maksud Alam also said Most of the products such as wheat, husk and maize imported from India are distributed in nearby Kushtia, Meherpur and Jhenaidah.

"Very few trucks used to go to the capital. This is because there is no scope to import all the goods as there is no customs house in Bhomra port. Although the import of 57 products is allowed, only 30-35 products are imported," he said.

He also noted that the Bhomra land port customs house is scheduled to open next December hoping imports to increase after its launch.