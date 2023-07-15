EU meetings: AL, BNP stick to their own guns

The meetings between the Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union and the four major political parties played out on mostly familiar notes.

While the BNP reiterated the demand for a caretaker government, which the Jamaat-e-Islami also supported, the Jatiya Party chose to strike a balance, urging the government to sit for dialogue.

The ruling Awami League, as always, said the election-time government would be formed only under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After leading the nine-member team in the meeting that lasted around two hours, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters, "I want to clearly state that we will not accept any violation of the constitution..."

Like other countries across the world, the election-time government in Bangladesh will be formed under the leadership of the prime minister, he added.

"There is no question of dissolution of parliament, resignation of government, or forming a caretaker government," he further stated.

Obaidul Quader, also the roads and bridges minister, noted that the EU delegation did not discuss dialogue and caretaker government in the meeting.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a BNP Standing Committee member, following his party's 90-minute meeting with the delegation, told reporters, "We clearly told the EU delegation that the people of Bangladesh will not be able to vote if [election is held] under this government. We've told them that there's no question of going to elections under this regime; it is not possible. There are so many reasons behind it."

Claiming that the EU delegation came to Bangladesh only because they had questions about elections under this regime, Khasru said, "They'll go to power again through this process by controlling the election and keeping the people out of voting. These issues have been naturally discussed [in the meeting]."

The BNP's statements were echoed by Jamaat-e-Islami, which said fair elections are not possible without a non-partisan, impartial caretaker government.

But there was a hit of a rift between the two allies.

After an hour-long meeting at the EU embassy from 2:30pm, Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, "We have called for the EU to send election observers only when the ground for a fair election is created. Otherwise, if there are elections like 2014 or 2018, sending observers will only give the polls legitimacy."

The Jamaat leader expressed disappointment with the BNP, stating, "We had expected a statement from the BNP regarding the arrest of our ameer and the attack on our procession. We were in simultaneous movement with the BNP and had declared 10 points in line with them. However, the BNP's silence on these issues has deeply hurt our party activists."

He further highlighted, "The BNP held their political programmes in discussion with other parties but merely talked with us. This is why we are pursuing our movement to overthrow the government in our own way."

Nevertheless, the Jamaat leader expressed hope for a potential reunion among all participants if the "anti-government movement gains momentum".

The Jatiya Party, meanwhile, called for a dialogue.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jatiya Party General Secretary Md Mujibul Haque said, "We want an impartial election. People of the country also want an acceptable election. The role of the government and the Election Commission is crucial to make the election acceptable. Political issues should be resolved through discussions."

Talking to reporters after the hour-long meeting with the EU team at Gulshan 2, he said, "The talks should be initiated by the government. There will be no solution without a dialogue. The Awami League and BNP both came up with their one-point movement. The BNP wants the resignation of the government, while the Awami League wants elections under Sheikh Hasina. The one point of the Jatiya Party is we want fair elections.

"For the sake of a free, fair and acceptable election, the government should initiate dialogue."

The EU's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka on 9 July to survey the atmosphere surrounding the upcoming national election, according to diplomatic sources.

The delegation is led by Chelleri Riccardo, who has vast professional experience in the electoral field, covering observation, supervision and technical assistance to electoral processes.

Other members of the EU delegation are Deputy Chief Observer of EU Election Observation Mission Dimitra Ioannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin.

According to diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Brussels, the Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of the Election Commission of Bangladesh and deep interest of major political parties including the Bangladesh National Party (BNP).