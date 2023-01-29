Caretaker government most suitable system for credible polls: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

UNB
29 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

Caretaker government most suitable system for credible polls: Fakhrul

UNB
29 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 06:43 pm
Caretaker government most suitable system for credible polls: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said election under a caretaker government is the most suitable system for a country like Bangladesh, and urged the noted citizens and political parties to raise their voices for its restoration.

Talking to reporters at a press briefing at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office after a meeting between the liaison committees of BNP and the 12-party alliance, he also claimed that their ongoing simultaneous movement for the ouster of the current regime has gained huge public confidence.

"Eminent citizens at a webinar have said the country's election system has been destroyed. The electoral system under the caretaker government was the most suitable system for the country," the BNP leader said.

He said Awami League has pushed the nation into chaos by annulling the caretaker government system. "The country's people now do not know how the elections will be held and whether they can cast their vote or not."

He said the previous elections have proved that no credible election can be held under the Awami League government and a partisan administration. "We would have been happier if more noted citizens, political parties, and organizations of the country had really talked about these things. I l urge them to raise their voices for ensuring the election under a caretaker government."

Fakhrul said the simultaneous movement has got different dimensions with the participation of different political parties. "Confidence has definitely been created among the people in the simultaneous movement as many other political parties agreed with our 10-point demand and continued a struggle for the restoration of democracy."

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League held its rally in Rajshahi on Sunday using the state machinery and hiring public trains, but they created various obstacles to the similar programmes of the opposition.

Recalling the barriers like transport strikes, police raids and the arrest of opposition leaders before BNP's 10 divisional rallies, he said, "Awami League uses various evil tricks to obstruct opposition parties from holding their political programmes at any cost. They can't tolerate dissent."

"The character and the activities of the Awami League government have already become very clear to the people.

"They are imposing a complete one-party rule in this country. Awami League has always been a double-standard political party. They say one thing and do another."

About Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that the road march is a death march' for BNP, Fakhrul said the ruling party leader probably remembered the song of Kishore Kumar about the death march seeing BNP's march programme. "I don't know if he was thinking about himself (his political death) or not."

At the meeting with the 12-party leaders, he said they talked about the ongoing movement and the country's latest political situation. "We also talk about the next course of programmes and how to strengthen the movement further."

The BNP leader said they agreed to intensify the simultaneous movement by drumming up more public support to restore democracy and the voting rights of people.

BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman, vice chairmen Abdul Awal Mintoo and M Shahjahan, the 12-party coordinator Mostafa Jamala HaiderKalyan Party's Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Labour Party's Mustafizur Rahman Iran, Jatiya Dal's Syed Ehsanul Huda, LDP's Shahadat Hossain Salim, Abu Taher of LDP, Jamiat-e Ulama-e-Islam's Mohiuddin Ikram, Jagpa's Rashed Pradhan, Islami Oikya Jote's Abdul Karim, Islamic Party's Abul Kashem and Muslim League's Tafazzal Hossain were present at the meeting.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / election / Caretaker Government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

10h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

9h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

46m | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

1h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

3h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund