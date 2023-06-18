CARE initiates new project to end child marriage, empower girls

CARE Bangladesh, in collaboration with Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), will work to end child marriage and empower girls in Bangladesh with their Girls-led Programming.

To this end, the organisation arranged an event titled "Girls Leading Change" on Sunday, bringing together CBOs from six districts -- Bagerhat, Bogura, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Patuakhali, and Sirajganj --in a collaborative effort.

Under the Girls-led Programming, 30 CBOs from the aforesaid districts will implement CARE's Learning Community on the Move (LCOM) model, starting from the training of girls' mentors and then enabling girls to voice their choices and join in advocating for their rights.

The partnership between CARE and CBOs represents a significant step towards ending child marriage, ensuring that girls can enjoy their childhoods and lead healthier, safer, and more empowered lives. By working closely with local communities and stakeholders, AAECM aims to accelerate action, drive positive change, and create a brighter future for girls in Bangladesh.

The event is part of the Accelerating Action to End Child Marriage (AAECM) project of CARE Bangladesh, funded by The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). It showcased the role and contribution of CBOs in promoting girls' rights, empowerment, and the importance of a "locally-led, globally-connected" approach.

Sakina Sultana, team leader at Tipping Point of CARE Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of collective efforts especially engaging CBOs to mentor adolescent girls to implement LCOM, a participatory and girl-led approach.

Humaira Farhanaz, programme analyst at the Gender, Adolescent, and Youth of UNFPA Bangladesh, said, "Partnering with CBOs is absolutely vital in order to effectively tackle the unique challenges faced by women and youth at the community level."

Kammrun Nahar, assistant director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, said "If a student is absent for more than 5 to 7 days, the local authority will contact the student's family and arrange for his/her return to school."

Saleha Binte Siraz, additional director of the Department of Women Affairs, said, "Not only girls but also teenage boys need to be included in this trend of change."

Jannatul Ferdous, project director, AAECM-Phase ii, Department of Women Affairs, said, "Every child's mental health should be taken very seriously."

MA Akher, director-planning of the Department of Youth Development, said "We are missing out on one-third of youth development because of the non-participation of girls who are affected by child marriage. We must make every effort to bring back those who are deprived of education, employment, and training."