Care Bangladesh celebrates diamond jubilee

CARE, one of the world's largest international humanitarian organisations, today (28 October) celebrated diamond jubilee of its Bangladesh Chapter.

CARE Bangladesh celebrated its 75 years of presence in Bangladesh in a national event at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel in Dhaka.

The daylong celebration started off with national anthem and national flag raising, followed by speeches from eminent guests and two panel discussions in the afternoon.

Ram Das, country director of CARE Bangladesh, welcomed everyone and spoke about the rich history, present status, and future plans of the organisation.

Officially starting in 1949 in present-day Bangladesh, CARE has been working as a trusted partner of the Bangladesh Government for the development of Bangladesh over decades and played a pivotal role in rebuilding the newborn Bangladesh in 1971.

Esteemed guests and representatives from donor communities, development partners, stakeholders, and Bangladesh Government joined the event as special guests. These distinguished guests shared their experiences in the world of development and engaged in meaningful discussions that will inspire and guide development practitioners in building a better future.

Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE, wished everyone in a video message and said, "CARE's creativity and innovation have set the stage, set the standards and expectations for transformational work that has carried us forward and will continue to do so. Looking forward to continuing the big things ahead."

Reed Aeschliman, mission director of USAID Bangladesh, said "USAID is proud to partner with you on this remarkable journey. As development practitioners, we have a unique opportunity to pave the way for future generations—a vision achievable only through sustained partnership."

Md Saidur Rahman, director general of NGO Affairs Bureau at the Chief Advisor's Office, Bangladesh Government, said, "Since the 70s, CARE's presence in our communities has been unmistakable, beginning with its landmark road construction initiatives. CARE's work and its iconic vehicle continue to symbolize its longstanding commitment to development in Bangladesh."

"Beyond humanitarian aid, CARE has been leading in poverty reduction, women empowerment, climate adaptation, and support for marginalized populations. Congratulations on this big achievement!", said Gwyn Lewis, United Nations resident coordinator, Bangladesh in her speech.

"CARE Bangladesh over the past 7 decades has played a vital role in delivering large-scale programs, which have transformed the lives and livelihoods of millions of people. CARE impacted 1 in every 5 people here in Bangladesh. It's an incredible record of achievement," said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke.