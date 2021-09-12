Captain Faisal new chairman of Ctg’s Nautical Institute

The election of the Chattogram branch of the Nautical Institute, a UK-based global body for maritime professionals, took place recently with former principal of the National Maritime Institute, Captain Faisal Azim, being elected chairman.

Captain Habibur Rahman and Captain ABM Shamim were elected as vice-chairmen.

Captain Sabbir Mahmud was elected secretary, and Captain Feroz Mostafa was elected as the assistant secretary. Captain Md Moin Uddin took the post of treasurer.

Some 10 more people were also elected as members of the committee.

They are Captain MA Malek, Captain Nurul Mostafa, Captain Md Murad Hossain, Ataur Rahman, Captain Md Mushtahidul Islam, Captain Syed Imam Hossain, Captain Md Taufiqul Islam, Captain Ataul Hakim Siddique, Captain Md Shamsul Mannan, and Captain Amir Md Abu Sufyan.

It is important to note that the Nautical Institute, established in 1971, has more than 7,000 members in at least 110 countries. The organisation acts as a consultant for the development of a country's maritime industry.