Capsized B’Baria trawler rescued after 42 hours; 22 dead

Bangladesh

TBS report
29 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 01:32 pm

River police and rescue workers of fire service have recovered the trawler which capsized in Laiska Beel of Brahmanbaria on 27 August evening. At least 22 deaths were reported in this connection.

The sunken trawler was rescued today at 11:30am after around 42 hours' of effort.

However, no more bodies were not found in the trawler.  District administration has yet to officially end the rescue operation.

Confirming the matter, Toufiqul Islam, deputy additional director of the Brahmanbaria Fire Service and Civil Defence station, said BIWTA and fire service workers rescued the sunken trawler.

On Friday, a boat carrying around 100 passengers capsized in Laiska Beel in Brahmanbaria around 5:30pm after it collided with a sand-laden trawler.

Subsequently, 22 bodies were recovered, 15 more people were rescued and sent to the upazila health complex and 50 others managed to swim back to shore.

The deceased were identified as - Takwa, 8, Mamun Bhuiyan, 20, Monju Begum, 60, Farida Begum, 40, Munni, 6, Minara Begum, 30, Anjana Bishwas, 30, Tridiba Bishwas, 3, Rawshan Ara, Mahida Akhter, 5, Sirajul Islam, 58, Momena Begum, 55, Kajla Begum, Tasfia Mim, 12, Tanvir, 8, Sajim, 7, Sharmeen, 18, and Jhrona Begum, 55.

Police have so far arrested five people in connection with the incident.

The arrestees are Solaiman Miya, the owner of the sand-laden trawler that collided with the victim trawler, Mistu Miya of Champaknagar Ghat, the sand-laden trawler steersman Jamir Miya and his assistants Md Khokon and Md Rasel.

Earlier, Selim Miya, who lost four of his family members in the trawler capsize, filed a murder case with Bijoynagar police station accusing seven people.

