CAPS recommends banning fireworks, lanterns in Shakrain

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:48 pm

Centre for Air Pollution Studies (CAPS) has recommended banning fireworks, lanterns and all kinds of activities creating sound and air pollution during the Shakrain festival.

CAPS, a research organisation of Stamford University, made the recommendations referring to the pollution and fire accidents that took place during the new year celebrations.

"Although Shakrain is a traditional festival of flying kites, various activities like lantern-flying and fireworks are carried out which cause sound and air pollution," said Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Mazumder, chief of CAPS and Science Faculty Dean at Stamford University Bangladesh.

Prof Ahmad demanded prohibition of fireworks at all programmes including weddings and bringing the buyer and sellers to book.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, fires broke out at seven different places in the capital during this year's New Year celebration.

CAPS has been monitoring the festival-centric sound and air pollution activities for the last five years.

